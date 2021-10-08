Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.71. 543,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

