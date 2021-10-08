Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,656,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,230. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

