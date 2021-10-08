Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $578.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $275.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

