Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,593 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 4.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.37. 28,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

