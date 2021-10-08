Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $576.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

