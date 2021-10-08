Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Adobe worth $415,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $579.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,099. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.