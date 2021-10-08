Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $64,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

