Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.17

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 26407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

AAVVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $984.68 million, a PE ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

