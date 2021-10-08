AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 5,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.