AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.51% of AECOM worth $139,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 50.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACM opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.