Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $77,172.48 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $77,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 18,726,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,673. The firm has a market cap of $475.95 million, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.