Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $16.71. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 7,003,530 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $407.89 million, a P/E ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,705 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

