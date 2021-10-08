Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $64,837.50 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEHR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,726,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,673. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

