Aergo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $114.31 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $103.32 million and $114.31 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

