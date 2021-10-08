Aeternity Price Hits $0.0962 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,527,209 coins and its circulating supply is 344,706,266 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

