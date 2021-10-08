Africa Oil’s (AOIFF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $719.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

