Agile Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 289 call options.

AGRX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,108,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

