agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.07

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 37473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,113,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

