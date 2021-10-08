AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

