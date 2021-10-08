Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Lessened by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,227 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.