AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading Down 35% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $553,910.55 and approximately $43,415.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

