Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oct 8th, 2021

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.72. 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 998.65%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

