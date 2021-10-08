Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.72. 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 998.65%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

