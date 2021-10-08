Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.26 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,233.79 or 1.00130995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00065709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.00349898 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00581437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00234933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004356 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,736,821 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

