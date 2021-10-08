Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD opened at $263.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

