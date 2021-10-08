Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $264.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $283.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

