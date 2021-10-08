Airbloc (ABL) Price Up 32.5% This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $14,576.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00228975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00102974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

