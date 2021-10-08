Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,032,250.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

ABNB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.97. 2,263,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,658,486. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

