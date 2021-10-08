Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA opened at €21.55 ($25.35) on Friday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.33 and a 200-day moving average of €20.64.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

