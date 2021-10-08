Akash Network Price Reaches $3.59 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00006600 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $399.74 million and $1.99 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 160,387,518 coins and its circulating supply is 111,385,263 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.