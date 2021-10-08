Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DETNF opened at $36.23 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

