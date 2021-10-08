Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane Purchases 128,160 Shares

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akerna stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 591,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. Akerna Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KERN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akerna by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.