Akropolis Reaches Market Cap of $97.68 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $97.68 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

