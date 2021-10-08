Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Albany International worth $37,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

