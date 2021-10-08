Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Albany International worth $37,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albany International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Albany International by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Albany International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.