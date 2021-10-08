Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Reaches $188.48 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $188.48 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00227403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00122274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00143674 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.