Aldeyra Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 752 call options.

ALDX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 361,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,905. The firm has a market cap of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

