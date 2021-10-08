Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.69 and traded as low as C$16.57. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 4,232 shares traded.

Separately, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.77.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

