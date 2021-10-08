Algonquin Power & Utilities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,259 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,376% compared to the typical volume of 153 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7,333.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 372,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,363 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,888,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

