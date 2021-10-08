Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.10 and last traded at C$18.22, with a volume of 1505020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

