Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $649.15 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.98 billion and $649.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00115949 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00476960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,683,230,789 coins and its circulating supply is 6,139,042,191 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

