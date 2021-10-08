Algorand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539.33 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and approximately $539.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00111865 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.64 or 0.00478619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00036855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,683,810,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,139,574,414 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

