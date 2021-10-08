Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226,096 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 4.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.97. 925,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $440.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.