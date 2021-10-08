Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $76,384.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $262.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Several research firms have commented on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.