Alien Worlds Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $188.97 million and approximately $115.83 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

