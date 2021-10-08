Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

ANCUF opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

