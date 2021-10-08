Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.02

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$48.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.19, with a volume of 1,109,794 shares changing hands.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

