Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

