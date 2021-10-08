Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,414.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 34.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

