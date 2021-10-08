Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

APYRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

