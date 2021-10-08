Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.